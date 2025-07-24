Rishabh Pant was spotted in Team India's dressing room on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester on July 24. On opening day, Pant suffered a right foot injury after he attempted to reverse sweep a delivery from Chris Woakes. After the blow, the wicketkeeper-batter was in immense pain and was later carried off the field. The BCCI issued a statement on social media where they announced Dhruv Jurel to keep wickets for the remainder of the match. However, Pant, who has joined the team, is available for batting as per the team's requirement despite suffering an injury. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Star Cricketer Available to Bat Despite Injury to His Right Foot, Dhruv Jurel to Assume Role of Wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant Spotted in Team India Dressing Room

