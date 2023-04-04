Rishabh Pant waved to fans as he attended Delhi Capitals' first home match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. The injured wicketkeeper-batter arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as was confirmed earlier by the DDCA. Pant was greeted by co-owner Parth Jindal and IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla. Pant showed support for his team, which lost their IPL 2023 opener against Lucknow Super Giants. Pant was seen with a stick on his left-hand and he supported a cool pair of shades and a casual outfit. Pictures of Pant sitting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have gone viral on social media. Bizarre! David Warner Survives After Ball Hits Stump but Bails Don't Dislodge During DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Rishabh Pant Waves to Fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)