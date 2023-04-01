Punjab Kings uses the provisions of Impact player sub for the first time in the IPL 2023 as they replace their star performer during the first innings, Bhanuka Rajapaksa for seam-bowling veteran all-rounder Rishi Dhawan. Rishi has been a consistent performer for Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and he has also played a few matches for Punjab Kings last season.

Rishi Dhawan Becomes Punjab Kings' First Impact Player

