India National Cricket Team have taken a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after defeating Australia National Cricket Team in the 1st Test by 295 runs. This is a positive start from India on the Australian soil. Ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and the other India cricket team players met Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. PM Anthony mentioned Bumrah as a star upon meeting the fast bowler. IND vs AUS 2024: Uncapped All-Rounder Beau Webster Added to Australia Squad For Pink-Ball Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Indian Cricketers Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets the Indian Cricket Team at Parliament House, chatting with Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. #ausvind #BGT2024@SBSNews pic.twitter.com/iyPJINCR7R— Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) November 28, 2024

