Indian Cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma shared a patriotic post on Twitter on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day today, August 15. The right-handed batsman showed gratitude towards his country for getting the opportunity to lead the nation in the cricket. Rohit wrote: "Representing the country has been the ultimate honour. I’m grateful & lucky with no repentance."

Check Rohit Sharma's Latest Tweet:

Representing the country has been the ultimate honour. I’m grateful & lucky with no repentance 😊 pic.twitter.com/Ub8i6aIFQc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2022

