The India national cricket team Test and ODI captain was spotted in Mumbai along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira ahead of the three-match home ODI series against the England national cricket team. The veteran cricketer met a fan before his wife and daughter entered the car. Recently, Rohit Sharma returned to red-ball domestic cricket for his state team, Mumbai. The right-handed batter played a Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir. Sadly, Rohit managed to score 31 runs in the match. The India Test and ODI captain will be back in action during the three-match ODI series against England, starting from February 6. After the conclusion of the ODI series, the Men in Blue will travel to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma Begins Preparation for India vs England ODI Series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma With Ritika Sajdeh and Daughter Samaira

Captain Rohit Sharma spotted with queen Ritika bhabhi and Sammy in Mumbai today.🥹❤️ The cutest family 😍 pic.twitter.com/ojqjiHg1JF — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 31, 2025

