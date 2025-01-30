At a time when many Indian National Cricket Team players are busy with ongoing India vs England T20I series, while some are playing Ranji Trophy games, captain Rohit Sharma has been seen batting in the nets, preparing hard for the upcoming India vs England ODI series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Hitman of Team India will be leading the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series against England starting from February 6, 2025, just before the Champions Trophy 2025 games they will play in Dubai. Sharma has been seen practicing in nets outside Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game, doing white-ball training. The player has been in poor form for the entire of last year, averaging just 24.76 in international games. 'Rohit Sharma ki Ranji Team Bhi Haar Gayi' Fans React After Jammu and Kashmir Script History By Defeating Star-Studded Mumbai In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Clash at BKC.

Rohit Sharma Training With White Ball

White-ball training underway for India captain #RohitSharma ahead of England ODIs and Champions Trophy. pic.twitter.com/rkDS6eBqMT — Devarchit (@Devarchit) January 30, 2025

