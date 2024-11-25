Tim David was under the hammer, and there were multiple takers for the Australian batter. But in the end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru came in to seal the deal for INR 3 crore. The base price for Tim David was set to INR 2 crore. This is a change of team for the Australian power hitter who played for Mumbai Indians during his last IPL season. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Romario Shepherd Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 1.5 Crore; Josh Philippe Unsold.

Tim David in IPL 2025

Tim David 🤝 @RCBTweets ⚡️⚡️



He's SOLD for INR 3 Crore 🙌🙌



Huge cheer goes out in the auction arena! 🥳#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)