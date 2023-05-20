Chennai Super Kings are currently playing against Delhi Capitals in their final group-stage game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Having won the toss, CSK have got a great start to their innings, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's fifty. Gaikwad slammed his third fifty of this season during this match and has looked in great touch so far. At the time of filing this report, CSK were 87-0 in 10 overs. They will now look to finish with a big total on the board. Why Are Delhi Capitals Wearing Special Rainbow Jersey Against CSK in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores His Third Half-Century of IPL 2023

Third 5️⃣0️⃣ of the season for @Ruutu1331 🔥🔥@ChennaiIPL going strong at the halfway mark as they move to 87/0 after 10 overs 👌🏻👌🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ESWjX1m8WD #TATAIPL | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/K5XtQsE5dg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023

