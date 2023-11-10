South Africa are taking on Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 10. The Proteas were asked to bowl first by Afghanistan who won the toss. Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee have been included in South Africa's playing XI with Marco Jansen being given a rest today. Afghanistan on the other hand, are unchanged. South Africa are already through to the quarterfinals while Afghanistan will aim to sign off on a high. How to Watch SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of South Africa vs Afghanistan CWC Match With Time in IST.

SA vs AFG CWC 2023 Toss Report

SA vs AFG Playing XIs:

South Africa's Playing XI against Afghanistan: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan's Playing XI vs South Africa: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

