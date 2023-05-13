Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a police complaint at the Mumbai Crime Branch alleging the use of his photo, name and voice in 'fake advertisements.' The former cricketer complained about the use of his credentials to 'dupe people'. The Mumbai Police cyber cell have also registered a case against the unidentified people under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Sachin Tendulkar Cautions Fans Against Fake Online Ads and Videos Claiming to be Associated With the Former Cricketer, Master Blaster Asks Followers to Report Such Misleading Advertisements.

Sachin Tendulkar Lodges Police Complaint

