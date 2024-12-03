Sachin Tendulkar met and interacted with Vinod Kambli at an event that was designed to unveil a memorial by the name of coach Ramakant Achrekar in Mumbai on Monday, December 3. The Master Blaster had earlier invited fans, sharing that he would go live on social media to unveil the memorial of the legendary cricket coach and the viral video shows the 51-year-old was seen talking with his childhood friend before making his way to one of the central positions on the dias. Sachin Tendulkar to Go Live on Instagram and Facebook for Unveiling Legendary Coach Ramakant Achrekar's Memorial On His Birth Anniversary.

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Vinod Kambli at Event in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met former cricketer Vinod Kambli during an event in Mumbai. (Source: Shivaji Park Gymkhana) pic.twitter.com/1PNw9Ks7o7 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

