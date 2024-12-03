Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most followed cricketers, even after his retirement fans are tracking his activities. Sachin also posts updates on social media regularly. In his recent Instagram post, Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that he will go online on Instagram and Facebook on December 2 at 6:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) as he will be at the unveiling ceremony of the Ramakant Achrekar Memorial. Ramakant Achrekar was Tendulkar’s coach during his early cricketing days. Most Runs in Fourth Innings in Test Cricket, From Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar, Check Full List .

Sachin Tendulkar to Go Live on Instagram and Facebook

Screengrab of Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

