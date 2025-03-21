In a rare and delightful intersection of global tech and sports icons, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a humble yet iconic moment over a snack break. The two prominent figures chose to take a brief pause from their busy schedules to bond over one of India’s most beloved street foods, vada pav. Vada pav is a spicy, deep-fried potato patty nestled in a soft pav (bread roll) and is a go-to snack for millions across the country. The duo’s unpretentious snack break was an unexpected yet refreshing moment of connection, proving that sometimes the best way to unwind before getting back to work is by sharing good food and good company. 'Audition for Spider-Man or Superman?' Sachin Tendulkar Admits His Mind Is 'Boggled' After Seeing the Sensational One-Handed Grab of Campbell Kellaway During Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of Bill Gates And Sachin Tendulkar Eating Vada Pao:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

