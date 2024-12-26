Sam Konstas played a vital knock on his debut for the Australia Men's Cricket Team in the ongoing IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. Sam Konstas scored 60 runs but then fell prey to star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. After completing his maiden half-century for Australia in Tests, Konstas was asked when you thought about Jasprit Bumrah to which the 19-year-old replied, "Just when the ball was coming down and I look to keep targeting him. Hopefully he might back to bowl." This is a bold claim by a player who just debuted during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Sam Konstas Becomes Fourth Youngest Debutant for Australia in a Boxing Day Test, Achieves Milestone in IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 4th Test.

Sam Konstas Making Bold Claim Regarding Jasprit Bumrah

"I'll look to keep targeting him. Hopefully he might come back on."



