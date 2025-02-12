BCCI has finally confirmed the 15-man squad of the India national cricket team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament in a massive blow. Surprisingly, young pacer Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah's replacement, whereas veteran speedster Mohammed Siraj has been named in the travelling reserve alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. Harshit's inclusion over Siraj has caught fans with a mixed reaction. Here are some of the responses. India's Official 15-Member Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy Included.

'Seriously????'

Harshit Rana over Mohammad Siraj Seriously??? pic.twitter.com/iWzLQj3R2l — Hum Binod (@BinodnotVinod) February 11, 2025

'Gautam Gambhir Quota'

Harshit Rana over Mohd Siraj Gambhir Quota🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aIhIYl7rl3 — CWM (@Cricketwithme15) February 11, 2025

Why Mohammed Siraj is Not in Main 15?

Lol!

Common Knowledge :- Mohammed Siraj >>> Harshit Rana https://t.co/4HAlPtF7D9pic.twitter.com/ivfgg9mnCT — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) February 11, 2025

'Mohammed Siraj Doesn't Deserve This'

Mohammad Siraj was the number one ranked ODI bowler not so long ago.Granted his form has not been great coming into the CT but to be put in the travelling reserves is an absolute insult for such a player. He doesn't deserve this.Either put him in the main squad or don't pick him. pic.twitter.com/q5DDusCiQY — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) February 11, 2025

Messy Selection!

What a messy selection. 1) 5 spinners out of 15 members squad 2) Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah instead of Siraj 3) Jaiswal not selected It could have been straight Sundar OUT and Jaiswal IN. But we have brain faded Captain & Coach combo 🤷🏻‍♀️#ChampionsTrophy2025https://t.co/biqWMMIVnNpic.twitter.com/7SbbKGiCAz — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) February 11, 2025

Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma

'Picking Harshit Rana over Mohammed Siraj Doesn't Make Sense'

Mohd Siraj was pointed out for his lack of effectiveness, but he brought the experience India needed in Bumrah’s absence. However, picking Harshit Rana over him doesn’t make sense. It’s a BIG decision and one that will spark plenty of discussion. pic.twitter.com/qWqDWmnIlV — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 11, 2025

