Kolkata Knight Riders have finally returned to playing at their home Eden Gardens after four long years in the IPL 2023 and they have made their return memorable by clinching a smashing victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, cheering for his team, also took part in the celebrations. Shah Rukh also met long term KKR fan, Harshul Goenka, who is suffering from Cerebral Palsy. Harshul has been part of the KKR family for a long time now, his physical restrictions didn't stop his passion for KKR and now as they return to their home again, he is once again welcomed with warmth by none other than Shah Rukh himself.

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Harshul Goenka

