A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, where Pakistan star cricketer Shaheen Afridi was spotted playing cricket with his son Aliyaar ahead of the second Test against South Africa, starting October 20. In the video, Shaheen was seen batting, and his son was throwing a ball with his left hand. For those unversed, Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi in 2023. The couple welcomed their first child in 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 93 runs against South Africa. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 93 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025; Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Two-Match Series.

Shaheen Afridi Plays Cricket With His Son Aliyaar

Like father like son! Shaheen Shah Afridi playing cricket with his son ❤️pic.twitter.com/YGyNDvXO0c — junaiz (@dhillow_) October 17, 2025

