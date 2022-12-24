Pakistan is all set to play a two match Test series against New Zealand at home starting of December 26, boxing day. Ahead of the series, Najam Sethi, the new PCB management committee chairman appoints an interim selection committee specifically for the series, headed by former cricketer Shahid Afridi. The other members of the selection panel include Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, with Haroon Rashid as Convenor. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022-23 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Pakistan Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

Shahid Afridi Appointed Head Of Interim Selection Committee

PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee. Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Haroon Rashid will be the Convener. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)