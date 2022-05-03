Shikhar Dhawan scored his third fifty of IPL 2022 with an impressive eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 3. The left-hander finished with 62* off 53 deliveries as Punjab wrapped up the 144-run chase in 16 overs. Liam Livingstone (30*) provided some lusty blows, including a 117m six to take his side home with 24 balls remaining. This was Gujarat's second defeat this season.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)