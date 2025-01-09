Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a hilarious Instagram reel on his handle with his father, Mahendra Paul Dhawan. The former cricketer, who is known for making fun-loving content, shared a funny Instagram reel of the father-son act that has left social media in splits. In the viral Instagram reel, Dhawan approached his father and said, “Papa, me dusri shaadi karna chahata hu (Dad, I want to get married again).” His father, Mahendra Paul Dhawan, cheekily replied, “Humne tera pehla vyaah hi muh pe helmet baandh ke karaya tha (We got you married the first time with your face hidden inside a helmet).” Adding fun to the father-son act, Dhawan captioned the post, “Itna bura dikhta hu, batao mujhe?! (Do I look that bad? Tell me!).” The reel has quickly gone viral and gained thousands of likes and comments within hours.

Shikhar Dhawan and His Father in Hilarious Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)