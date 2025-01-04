India national cricket team all-rounder Shivam Dube and his wife Anjum Khan were blessed with a baby girl on January 3. The couple shared this heartwarming news on their social media handle on January 4. The couple named the newborn 'Mehwish Shivam Dube.' The star all-rounder married his long-time girlfriend, Anjum Khan, in July 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ayaan, in February 2022. The couple has now been blessed with a baby girl at the start of 2025. Axar Patel and Wife Meha Patel Blessed With Baby Boy; Couple Name Newborn 'Haksh' As They Share Adorable Picture On Social Media With Team India Jersey (See Post).

Shivam Dube and his Wife Anjum Khan Blessed With Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivam dube (@dubeshivam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)