Shreyas Gopal produced a sensational bowling performance which included a hat-trick in the Baroda vs Karnataka match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 on December 3. The leg-spinner dismissed Shashwat Rawat, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya off consecutive balls after coming on to bowl in the 11th over of the run chase. All three batters were caught in the outfield as they tried to play aggressively. While Shashwat Rawat was sent back for 63 off 37 deliveries, both the Pandya brothers were dismissed for golden ducks. However, despite his superb spell, Baroda defeated Karnataka by four wickets to win the match. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Praises Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for High Competition, Knowledge Sharing.

Shreyas Gopal's Hat-Trick Video, Watch:

Triple Treat 👌👌👌 🔟.1⃣ - Shashwat Rawat 🔟.2⃣- Hardik Pandya 🔟.3⃣ - Krunal Pandya Re-live Shreyas Gopal's brilliant hat-trick against Baroda in Indore 🎥 🔽 That catch on the hat-trick ball 🔥#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/VizwmvftQI pic.twitter.com/RxSHIVyqy5 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 3, 2024

