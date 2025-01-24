Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to share pictures of the match balls after he took 12 wickets in Saurashtra's 10-wicket win over Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The all-rounder made a big return to domestic cricket as he finished with a match haul of 12 wickets and also contributed 38 runs with the bat in the first innings. One of the highlights of his performance was that he dismissed India teammate Rishabh Pant in both innings. Taking to Instagram, Ravindra Jadeja shared an Instagram story that had a picture of the balls with which he took all the wickets of his Saurashtra hat. The bowling figures were written on those match balls and he wrote, "35th and 36th in First Class cricket," signifying the addition of these two fifers in his First Class career. ICC Test Team of the Year 2024: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal Included; Pat Cummins Named Captain.

Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story after Saurashtra's Victory

Jadeja Casually flexing what he is capable of 🥺😂💛 pic.twitter.com/CfI7cnVOeA — Pujara’s Kiki (@FlyingSlip_) January 24, 2025

See Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Story Here

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @royalnavghan)

