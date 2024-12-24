Batting first in the India Women’s National Cricket team vs West Women’s National Cricket Team 2nd ODI, the hosts took control of the game from the start. Smriti Mandhana fresh from a great knock in the previous match scored 53 runs in just 47 deliveries. This was her seventh half-century in 2024 handing her a unique record of being the first female cricketer to score seven or more 50+ scores in a calendar year for three years. She had scored 50+ scores in seven or more innings in 2018 and 2022. Earlier she was level with Belinda Clark who achieved the rare feat for her performances in 1997 and 2000. Latest ICC Rankings 2024: Smriti Mandhana Moves Closer to Top Spot in ODI, T20I Batting Rankings.

Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Batter to Score Seven or More 50+ Scores in Three Different Years

8 fifty-plus scores in 2018 7 fifty-plus scores in 2022 7* fifty-plus scores in 2024 Smriti Mandhana: the first-ever player to score 7+ fifty-plus scores in 3 different years in Women's ODI history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PnmvJzT6pa — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) December 24, 2024

