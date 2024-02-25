Smriti Mandhana was left amazed by loud cheers from a massive crowd that had gathered at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024. Mandhana, the captain of RCB walked up to speak to Mel Jones, the presenter during the toss ahead of the match and she was welcomed with a deafening cheer from the crowd. She struggled to speak as the crowd cheered her on loudly and later, she gestured for them to go easy on the cheers. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a sold-out crowd to witness the clash and they were not disappointed with both these teams putting up a great show before RCB clinched a thrilling two-run win. Asha Sobhana Stars With Five-Wicket Haul As RCB-W Kickstart WPL 2024 Campaign With Two-Run Victory Over UPW-W.

Smriti Mandhana Left Amazed by Crowd

Smriti was amazed by the crowd..!😅 pic.twitter.com/cpF5o1rHU4 — Khushii (@khushich277) February 24, 2024

RCB-W vs UPW-W Clash Was Sold-Out

