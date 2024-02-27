Second consecutive victory for RCB-W in the WPL 2024 as they secure dominant 8-wicket win against GG-W who enter a losing streak now with two straight losses. Put in to bat first, Gujarat Giants didn't turn up at all struggling to get away the RCB-W bowlers. After Renuka Singh Thakur (2/14) dismissed Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield, it became an one-way traffic and GG-W struggled to the total of 107/7 after 20 overs. Sophie Molineux (3/25) was pick of the RCB bowlers. Chasing it, RCB-W were pro-active and Smriti Mandhana (43) stepped on the accelerator giving them a great start. Sabbhineni Meghana (36*) supported her well and despite losing Mandhana later, RCB-W cruised to their way over the finishing line. Timber! Renuka Singh Thakur Cleans Up Beth Mooney With An Inswinger During RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

RCB-W Extend Winning Streak With 8-Wicket Victory

Sabbhineni Meghana is in fabulous touch ✨ She remains unbeaten as #RCB win by 8 wickets! Match Centre 💻📱 https://t.co/wV0BEgckTA#TATAWPL | #RCBvGG pic.twitter.com/FIlqsdSca1 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 27, 2024

