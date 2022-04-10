Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana took to her Instagram and thanked brother Shravan Mandhana for looking after her restaurant- 'SM18 Cafe by Smriti Mandhana'. "As a kid I always wanted to open a restaurant or a cafe, being a big foodie myself. Few years back I decided to open @sm18cafe_by_smriti_mandhana but did not know how to start or run it. So I asked bhaiya if he would be keen to look after it. And now 3 years down the line I see it grow as one of the best cafés in the city and all credit goes to my brother who worked hard to make my dream come true. Thank you bhaiya," Mandhana wrote.

