The first super four match of DP Asia Cup 2022 will be played between Sri-Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) on 3 September (Saturday) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs AFG sixth T20 encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs AFG Super 4 Cricket Match in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka made it to the super four of Asia Cup 2022 after a thriller encounter against Bangladesh (BAN) on Thursday. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets after an eventful chase of 184 runs. Captain Dasun Shanaka scored 45 off 33 towards the end of the innings to bring SL close to the winning line. While Afghanistan is the first team from group B that qualified for the super four after defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh comprehensively in group stage matches. Sri Lanka will meet Afghanistan second time in Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka will be mindful of the mistakes they made against Afghanistan in their previous match and will try to overcome them. On the other hand, Afghanistan will head into the super four-game confident with two major wins in stage matches backing them.

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Charith Asalanka (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) could form the bowling attack

SL vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Kusal Mendis (SL),Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Charith Asalanka (SL), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Rashid Khan (AFG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

