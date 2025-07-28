India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a special message to the Test side vice-captain Rishabh Pant, congratulating, motivating, honouring, and paying respect to his effort. Addressing Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir said, "You have not only inspired the dressing room, you have inspired the next generation." Gautam Gambhir also added that Pant's efforts make the entire nation proud. Gambhir said, "The country will be... is always... will always be proud of you". Rishabh Pant had fractured his toe during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 first innings, at the iconic Old Trafford. Despite such a brutal injury, he came to bat again in that innings, when Team India was on the verge of a collapse. His 54-run knock helped India post a 358-run total, which proved instrumental in saving the Test match and converting it into a draw. Did Ben Stokes Refuse to Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Ends in Draw? Check Truth behind Viral Claim.

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rishabh Pant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)