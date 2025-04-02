In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host visiting Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 2. This will be the first home match for RCB and the maiden away game for GT in IPL 2025. RCB are leading the points table with four points, having won both their away matches, while GT are in the fourth spot with two points, having won one out of their two games thus far. The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 Wickets in IPL 2025: Bowlers, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer Power PBKS to Consecutive Second Victory.

