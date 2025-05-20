Tea is the world’s most consumed drink, after water. It is believed that tea originated in northeast India, north Myanmar and southwest China. Tea has been with us for a long time, as there is evidence that tea was consumed in China 5,000 years ago. International Tea Day is an annual event that is celebrated on May 21 around the world to honour the cultural heritage, economic importance of tea. The United Nations General Assembly officially designated this date in 2019, with the first UN-sanctioned observance taking place in 2020. International Tea Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 21. International Tea Day Quotes, Images and Wallpapers: Celebrate Your Love for Chai With These Sayings, GIFs, Messages and Greetings.

Tea cultivation provides livelihoods for millions of families worldwide, especially in developing countries. This annual event dedicated to tea aims to raise awareness of the long history and the deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. The main aim of the day is to promote collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Tea Day 2025 Date

International Tea Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 21.

International Tea Day 2025 Theme

The International Tea Day 2025 theme is "Tea for Better Lives."

International Tea Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) officially designated this date in December 2019 and decided to celebrate May 21 as International Tea Day. This day promotes collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty. International Tea Day has been celebrated on December 15, since 2005, in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania.

International Tea Day Significance

Tea holds a special place in various cultures around the world. International Tea Day aims to draw global attention of governments and communities to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers, and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade.

On this day, several events related to International Tea Day are held, like seminars, public campaigns, and cultural events that celebrate tea's rich history and its contributions to society.

