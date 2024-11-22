Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy has the rub of the green going for himself in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 when Australia failed to appeal for a caught-behind catch of the all-rounder off Mitchell Starc's bowling on 11. Reddy attempted to move away from the bouncer but had the ball kiss the top of his gloves and into the keeper's hand, which Alex Carey and Team Australia failed to notice. Fans took to social media and expressed their views about Kumar's lucky break. Fans React to India vs Australia Live Telecast Quality and Graphics on Star Sports, Compare it With Fox Sports

All Even?

So, India 🇮🇳 and Australia 🇦🇺 fans, are y’all even now? Cummins does not appeal for Nitish Reddy’s review, which was actually out. #IndvsAus #BGT2024 pic.twitter.com/eFlCul6gTe — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) November 22, 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy Survives

#IndvAus Nitish Reddy survives!! Aus don't opt for review as they have only 1 review left.. Replays ( snicko ) show ball had hit the glove and then taken by the keeper.. pic.twitter.com/88L6cV3iZq — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) November 22, 2024

May It Count NKT!

Make it count Nitish Reddy brother. pic.twitter.com/XtEm21LpqB — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 22, 2024 Oh Australia, What Have You Done?

Nitish Reddy survives! He will have to cope up with the short ball from the Aussies! This time he gloved it to Carey, but Richard thought differently! No review from Aussies as well!#AUSvsIND — Koushik Biswas (@kbofficial25) November 22, 2024

Can Nitish Kumar Reddy Captilise?

