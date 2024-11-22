Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy has the rub of the green going for himself in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 when Australia failed to appeal for a caught-behind catch of the all-rounder off Mitchell Starc's bowling on 11. Reddy attempted to move away from the bouncer but had the ball kiss the top of his gloves and into the keeper's hand, which Alex Carey and Team Australia failed to notice. Fans took to social media and expressed their views about Kumar's lucky break. Fans React to India vs Australia Live Telecast Quality and Graphics on Star Sports, Compare it With Fox Sports

All Even?

Nitish Kumar Reddy Survives  

 

 

May It Count NKT!

 

Can Nitish Kumar Reddy Captilise?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)