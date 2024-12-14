In an unfortunate incident, veteran batter Kane Williamson was dismissed after trying to defend the ball of England speedster Matthew Potts during the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 in Hamilton on Saturday. The incident happened during the last ball of the 59th over in the first innings. England pacer Matthew Potts bowled a length ball angling onto the off stump. Williamson defends the ball under his eyes. Unfortunately, the ball bounces and wriggles back towards the stump. In desperation, the Black Caps batter tried to stop the ball by kicking it away, but it crashed onto the stumps. The right-handed batter played a gritty knock of 44 off 87 balls, including nine fours. New Zealand vs England Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2024: How To Watch NZ vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

Unlucky Kane Williamson!

