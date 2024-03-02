Usman Khawaja was forced to remove a dove sticker from his bat on the third day of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2024 in Wellington, on March 2. Khawaja's bat had developed a crack during the third day's play and Matthew Renshaw came onto the field with a new one. However, this new bat had a dove logo on it and Khawaja had to remove it after a controversy had erupted over the same during Australia's Test series against Pakistan at home earlier. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had turned down Khawaja's request to sport a dove and olive branch sticker on his bat with the opener wanting to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Glenn Phillips Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Usman Khawaja Forced to Remove Dove Sticker

Usman Khawaja was forced to remove a dove sticker from his bat on day three of the Wellington Test. 😶🤐#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/qiveyDmNOd — Ops Sports (@SportsFunFan) March 2, 2024

