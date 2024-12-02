Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently got sold for INR 1.1 Crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, is currently featuring for India U-19 in the ACC U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2024. He failed to provide much impact in the first match against Pakistan but showed some glimpses of his true ability during the second match against Japan. The 13-year-old played some crisp shots on his way to a small cameo of 23 runs. JPN U19 88/3 in 32 Overs (Target 340) | India Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score Updates.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Innings Highlights

