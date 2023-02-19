As India bag victory in the Delhi Test and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI announces the squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia. As India displayed upbeat performance so far, the squad saw no change. Jaydev Unadkat, who was released to play Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, returns to the squad. BCCI have not mentioned the name of vice-captain for the final two tests. KL Rahul held the position for the first two tests.

India's Squad For 3rd and 4th Test Against Australia Announced

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

