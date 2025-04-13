Rajasthan Royals are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2025 afternoon clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. A video has gone viral on social media where Virat Kohli fans chant "Kohli, Kohli" when the great batter came out to practice ahead of the high-voltage match. The Bengaluru opener is having a decent run in the IPL 2025. The veteran batter has amassed 186 runs in 5 five matches at a superb average of 46.50. Kohli has scored two half-centuries in the IPL 2025 ahead of the match against the inaugural champions, the Rajasthan Royals.

Virat Kohli Chants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

"Kohli, Kohli" Chants when Virat Kohli entered Sawai Mansingh stadium. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kWbfY0iEZP — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 13, 2025

