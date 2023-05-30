Chennai Super Kings’ fifth IPL title win invited reactions from all across the world with Indian cricket fraternity being the latest one to congratulate CSK and MS Dhoni on their title win. In a post that is going viral shows Virat Kohli and KL Rahul posting Instagram stories to congratulate MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates on their fifth title win. Kohli posted, “What a champion Ravindra jadeja. Well done CSK and special mention to MS Dhoni”, while KL Rahul wrote, “Capturing hearts both on and off the field. True Legend with a soul of gold. Congratulations to CSK for their fifth title.”

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Congratulate CSK and MS Dhoni

Instagram stories of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul last night. One name remains constant - MS Dhoni. The amount of respect they have for MS is huge! pic.twitter.com/YbKwM7xH8t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)