In a video that went viral shows Indian cricketer Virat Kohli getting angry after a man tries to get too close to his wife and actress Anushka Sharma while attempting to click a selfie. In the video, Virat can be seen escorting Anushka to the safety of their vehicle and simultaneously a man comes too close to the duo for taking a selfie. The man was not letting Anushka open the door of the car. Seeing the man moving close to his wife, Virat lost his cool and asked the fan to step aside.

Virat Kohli Loses Cool

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after a lunch date. And look at crowds and roar for Kohli. The Craze of King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/jjOowPgDVz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 22, 2023

