The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a poor show in the first inning batting, the Indian side needed quick wickets to stay in the match. Jasprit Bumrah was the star bowler with three wickets, while Australia was looking to form another strong partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head at the crease. Marnus scored a half-century and also had spat with pacer Mohammed Siraj. But a few overs later Yashasvi Jaiswal took a spectacular catch in the slips on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to dismiss Labuschagne. Charged up Virat Kohli reacted aggressively to the wicket and even showed ‘silence’ gesture to Marnus Labuschagne. Watch the wicket videos below. Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice in Quick Succession As He Removes Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith on Day 2 of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test (Watch Videos).

Virat Kohli Reacts Aggressively to Marnus Labuschagne's Dismissal

