Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries as India posted 179/2 against Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27. The two stitched a 95-run stand after India had a slow start after choosing to bat first. Both these players played some good shots, especially towards the end as India ended up with a strong total on the board.

India vs Netherlands Innings Update:

Suryakumar Yadav finishes the India innings in style ⚡ Will Netherlands chase the target?#NEDvIND |📝: https://t.co/2eJmEzrmPu pic.twitter.com/8ElXhO8KdW — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)