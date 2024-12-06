The crowd was on their feet after Scott Boland almost took the wicket on the very first ball of his over. KL Rahul was walking back towards the dressing room, but the umpire called it a no-ball. Snicko metre did not show any presence of the ball touching the edge of the bat. Virat Kohli was at the boundary line waiting for KL Rahul to come back but the umpire had to change the decision after it was called as a no-ball. KL Rahul was later dismissed by Mitchell Starc during the India vs Australia 2nd Test. IND 69/2 in 18.4 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: KL Rahul Departs For 37.

Scott Boland Bowls a No-Ball and KL Rahul Survives

