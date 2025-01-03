Veteran India batter Virat Kohli continued to struggle against off-stump deliveries, as he was yet again dismissed similarly by Australian speedster Scott Boland during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 32nd over. Boland bowled a back-of-length delivery outside off-stump. Kohli tried to defend it, and the ball took the healthy outside edge. The ball flew to debutant Beau Webster, who took a stunning diving catch at third slip. Kohli was dismissed for 17 runs off 69 balls without scoring a boundary. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Nathan Lyon Outfox India Batter on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 5th Test in Sydney.

Virat Kohli Gets Out by Scott Boland

