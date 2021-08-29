Virat Kohli was already upset with India's loss against England in the 3rd Test and he appeared for a press conference after the conclusion of the game. The reporter obviously asked him about the battling lineup that collapsed like a pack of cards and the technical aspects of batting in England. Just when Kohli was answering his question, the reporter intervened. This didn't go down well with Kohli and he was clearly annoyed with the intervention. The Indian cricket captain didn't say much but his actions clearly spoke louder than his words. Kohli simply concluded his by saying, "Okay, thanks." The video of the incident is making rounds on social media and the netizens are quite amused with Virat Kohli's reaction.

Virat Kohli plays pissed off so well. I mean that not in a mean way. Genuinely he plays that emotion so well — Sherafgan (@johnbrownreborn) August 29, 2021

@virajt20 lol 🤣🤣🤣 on the brink man... i thought 'Ben Stokes' was coming for sure 😂 — Ajinkya (@Ajinkya_Ka) August 29, 2021

What a 🤡 reporter. Didn’t allow him to finish his answer/thought and then just decided he should offer VK a personal observation. Didn’t have any advice, substance or stats. That’s like if I interrupted Tiger Woods to tell him that he’s missing putts other players are making — TexasCricketCommenter (@CricketKaran1) August 29, 2021

