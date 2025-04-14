Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel came up with a funny response when asked 'Kahaan gaya match?" (Where did the match go?) by commentator Murali Kartik after Mumbai Indians beat them in IPL 2025 on April 13. The five-time IPL champions came out on top in an absolute thriller as they overcame a resilient Delhi Capitals side, handing them their first loss in IPL 2025. Axar Patel however was in good spirits after the game despite the defeat and Murali Kartik asked him after the match, "Axar, disappointment dikh raha hai aapke shakal par. Kahaan gaya match aapke hisab se?" (Axar, the disappointment is seen on your face. Where do you think the match went?). The Delhi Capitals captain candidly responded, "Mumbai Ke Pass," (in favour of Mumbai) and burst out laughing. Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Exchange During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Rohit Sharma Drops Hilarious Reaction (Watch Video).

Watch Axar Patel's Funny Response Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)