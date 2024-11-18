England are the winners of the five-match WI vs ENG T20I series 2024. The West Indies National Cricket Team tried to make a comeback, but it was too late. The England National Cricket Team won three consecutive T20Is to claim the five-match series. The West Indies went on to win the fourth T20I and did not let themselves get washed out. England won the toss in the fifth T20I and let West Indies bat first but the play only took place for a mere five overs and post that, rain played the spoil sport due to which the West Indies vs England 5th T20I 2024 match got abandoned. Saqib Mahmood was rewarded with the Man of the Series award for his top-notch performances. Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand by Three Wickets in 2nd ODI 2024; Spinners, Kusal Mendis Help Hosts Come Out on Top in Rain-Shortened Thriller, Claim Unassailable 2-0 Series Lead.

WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 Match Result

The fifth T20I has been abandoned due to heavy rain, meaning we claim the series 3-1. Thank you to our hosts @windiescricket for an excellent pair of series 👏 🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/LXRlvLfDZ1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 17, 2024

Jos Buttler Receives WI vs ENG T20I Series Trophy

T20 series winners to finish off the West Indies tour! 🏆 🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/VU8ectnJrK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2024

