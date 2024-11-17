Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 74 and his crucial 47-run partnership with Maheesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets in the 2nd ODI 2024 on Sunday, November 17. With this win, Sri Lanka have won the series 2-0 with one game remaining. Chasing 210 to win, Sri Lanka were once reduced to 163/7 but Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana held their nerves and ensured that the hosts got past the finish line with one over remaining. Michael Bracewell took four wickets for New Zealand. Earlier, the match was shortened to 47 overs-per-side due to rain in Pallekele and the Sri Lanka national cricket team bowlers, especially the spinners did really well to bowl the New Zealand national cricket team out for just 209 with Mark Chapman scoring 76. Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay took three wickets each while Asitha Fernando scalped two. Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage got one apiece. Umpire Langton Rusere Showcases Incredible Reflexes As Mark Chapman Slaps Ball Straight Down The Ground For A Boundary During SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand by Three Wickets in SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024, Win Series 2-0

