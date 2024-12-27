Nathan Lyon's question for KL Rahul was caught on the stump microphone when he came out to bat at number three on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. KL Rahul, who opened for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 so far, came down at three after Rohit Sharma reclaimed the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and that ploy did not work out as planned as he was dismissed for just three runs off five deliveries. Nathan Lyon was heard asking KL Rahul, "What did you do wrong to go down the batting order?" and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. After looking assured and set, KL Rahul was bowled by Pat Cummins for 24 runs. KL Rahul Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Castle Indian Batter With a Sensational Delivery During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Nathan Lyon's Question for KL Rahul Caught on Stump Mic

