Rohit Sharma responded back to a journalist when he was asked about the 10-point guidelines that was reportedly sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the players. Earlier this week, a document containing 10 points or guidelines for the India men's national cricket team surfaced online and which came after Rohit Sharma and co suffered big losses to New Zealand and later, Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. When asked about this at the press conference where India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and IND vs ENG ODI series was announced, Rohit responded, "Who told you about these rules? Has it come from the official handle of the BCCI? Let it come officially." 'Mereko Toh Secretary Ke Saath Baithna Padhega' Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Ajit Agarkar on BCCI's Rules For Players' Families Caught on Mic (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma's Response to BCCI's 10-Point Guidelines:

